France: Sailors put into isolation after virus-hit aircraft carrier docks in Toulon

Almost 2,000 sailors evacuated from the French Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier in Toulon were taken into isolation after 50 tested positive for coronavirus.

The Charles de Gaulle nuclear-powered carrier docked in the southern French port of Toulon on Sunday, after cutting short its mission overseas by 11 days due to an outbreak of COVID-19 onboard.

In Toulon, sailors are been treated in Saint-Anne military hospital, seen on footage on Tuesday, and placed in quarantine in three other naval bases.

All personnel will be tested for COVID-19 and put in isolation for two weeks, before being allowed to return home. The nuclear-powered NATO vessel will undergo a disinfection operation starting Tuesday. The origin of the outbreak between the crew is still unkown.

France is the third worst-hit country in Europe as of Monday, with more than 137,000 reported coronavirus cases and 14,986 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

