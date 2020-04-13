-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Sailors put into isolation after virus-hit aircraft carrier docks in Toulon
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Almost 2,000 sailors evacuated from the French Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier in Toulon were taken into isolation after 50 tested positive for coronavirus.
The Charles de Gaulle nuclear-powered carrier docked in the southern French port of Toulon on Sunday, after cutting short its mission overseas by 11 days due to an outbreak of COVID-19 onboard.
In Toulon, sailors are been treated in Saint-Anne military hospital, seen on footage on Tuesday, and placed in quarantine in three other naval bases.
All personnel will be tested for COVID-19 and put in isolation for two weeks, before being allowed to return home. The nuclear-powered NATO vessel will undergo a disinfection operation starting Tuesday. The origin of the outbreak between the crew is still unkown.
France is the third worst-hit country in Europe as of Monday, with more than 137,000 reported coronavirus cases and 14,986 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
Video ID: 20200413-035
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200413-035
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly