-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France sanctions use of chloroquine for certain patients with coronavirus
The French government has officially sanctioned prescriptions of chloroquine to treat certain coronavirus patients. In the United States, President Donald Trump has also been touting the use of chloroquine and two other anti-malaria drugs to fight the virus.
Speaking about chloroquine, Jérôme Salomon, France’s director general of health, said: “This ensures continued treatment of patients who have been treated for several years for a chronic condition with this drug, but also allows a temporary authorization to allow certain patients with coronavirus to benefit from this therapeutic route.”
In the US, the Food and Drug Administration has moved quickly to make the unproven treatment available to tens of thousands of patients in New York with COVID-19.
The drug has not been thoroughly tested, and initial results are just anecdotal. Critics warn of potentially life-threatening side effects, and detractors also say the hype is causing a run on supplies for patients with Malaria and Lupus, who need the drugs.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en