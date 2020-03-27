France sanctions use of chloroquine for certain patients with coronavirus

The French government has officially sanctioned prescriptions of chloroquine to treat certain coronavirus patients. In the United States, President Donald Trump has also been touting the use of chloroquine and two other anti-malaria drugs to fight the virus.

Speaking about chloroquine, Jérôme Salomon, France’s director general of health, said: “This ensures continued treatment of patients who have been treated for several years for a chronic condition with this drug, but also allows a temporary authorization to allow certain patients with coronavirus to benefit from this therapeutic route.”

In the US, the Food and Drug Administration has moved quickly to make the unproven treatment available to tens of thousands of patients in New York with COVID-19.

The drug has not been thoroughly tested, and initial results are just anecdotal. Critics warn of potentially life-threatening side effects, and detractors also say the hype is causing a run on supplies for patients with Malaria and Lupus, who need the drugs.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en