France: Santa Claus dives in Paris aquarium to promote the gift of biodiversity
Visitors at the Aquarium of Paris could see an unexpected character among the fish and sharks. In honour of the festive season and to raise awareness of the issues facing biodiversity, Santa Claus has been scuba diving in the aquarium every day as seen in footage filmed on Sunday.
“It fascinates the little ones and surprises the adults,” said Corentin Garde, scientific mediator at the Aquarium of Paris. “The point of doing it in the aquarium is that we need to amaze the audience, to sensitise them to the beauty of oceans, to the beauty of the marine world, to show them marine creatures that must be protected, that we have to live with them.”
Visitors can catch a glimpse of the scuba diving Santa Claus until January 5, 2020.
Video ID: 20191222-011
