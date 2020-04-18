-
France: Second makeshift COVID-19 morgue begins operating near Paris
The Ile-de-France region authorities opened a second temporary morgue in Wissous, near Paris-Orly airport, on Saturday, to receive the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The makeshift facility is located 10 kilometres from the first temporary morgue opened in Rungis town market on April 3, as funeral homes are struggling to cope with the number of bodies in the region of Ile-de-France, the most affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The new facility adds a capacity of 450 coffins to the 1000 the first morgue in Rungis can accommodate.
France has nearly 150,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and at least 18,703 people have died with the disease as of Friday according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.
