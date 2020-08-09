France: Solidarity rally held in wake of fire at mosque near Lyon

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

About 100 people gathered for a solidarity rally by the Omar Mosque in Bron, a commune in the Metropolis of Lyon, on Saturday, in the wake of a fire that provoked considerable damage to the building, on the night from Thursday to Friday.

Lyon public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation on the case, with investigators pursuing a criminal origin to the fire that ravaged an annex of the mosque. Damage caused by the fire can be seen in the footage.

The representative bodies of the Muslim cult in Lyon organised the event which gathered many worshippers and some elected officials.

The president of the Regional French Council of the Muslim Faith in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Cengiz Kalayci, said “we know that it is a criminal act because the fire started in two places.”

“These are things that have a tendency to repeat themselves during these last months. The aim of this gathering is to say ‘stop’ to these attempts to reduce the freedom of cult of certain people in France,” he added, before calling the fire an “Islamophobic act.”

Kamel Kabtane, the rector of the Great Mosque of Lyon said “as a Muslim I do not feel safe anymore.” He added that some “dispute” Muslims’ right to have security.

