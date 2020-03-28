-
France: ‘Stay at home’ and ‘thank you’ messages projected on Eiffel Tower
A ‘stay at home’ message was projected on the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Friday, amid the coronavirus outbreak.
A ‘thank you’ message was also shown, expressing gratitude for the health workers’ efforts to contain the virus.
According to the latest World Health Organisation report, France has registered 28,786 coronavirus cases with 1,695 deaths.
Video ID: 20200328-002
