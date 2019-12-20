France strike: ‘The French way to do populism is to want more State’

Journalist Anne-Elisabeth Moutet argues “the French wants to go back to the 1930s” known as the ’30 Glorieuses’. A period of “prosperity, growth and a great deal of social services”, but time has changed and people feel like they are not being listened to unlike they make a “big fuss”.

