France strikes disrupt travels during Christmas holiday

France is facing widespread travel disruption during the busy Christmas holiday as strikes over pension reforms show no sign of easing.

Transport remains heavily restricted on Christmas Eve – with up to 80 percent of train services cancelled.

But as Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports from Paris, people appear generally sympathetic to the protesters.

