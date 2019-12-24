Share
0 0 0 0

France strikes disrupt travels during Christmas holiday

3 hours ago

France is facing widespread travel disruption during the busy Christmas holiday as strikes over pension reforms show no sign of easing.
Transport remains heavily restricted on Christmas Eve – with up to 80 percent of train services cancelled.
But as Al Jazeera’s Bernard Smith reports from Paris, people appear generally sympathetic to the protesters.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #France

Leave a Comment