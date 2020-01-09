France strikes: Thousands protest Macron’s pension reform | DW News

In France, thousands of people have hit the streets in another day of national strikes and protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reform. Macron’s push to change the pension system has unleashed one of the longest strike actions in France in decades. It’s caused weeks of travel chaos at French train stations and airports. DW’s Lisa Louis reports from Paris.

