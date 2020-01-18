France: Tear gas billows in streets of Paris at “Yellow Vests” protest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police deployed tear gas in central Paris on Saturday as ‘Yellow Vests’ hit the streets for the 62nd consecutive weekend.

Emergency services extinguished objects that had been set alight in the middle of the capital’s streets, while the demonstrators slowly dispersed.

Earlier in the day, police were seen beating protesters with batons and also deploying tear gas and making arrests.

A nation-wide strike against pension reforms which started in December – the largest to hit the country in years – breathed new life into the Yellow Vests movement, which has tens of thousands of protesters taking to the streets every Saturday since November 2018.

