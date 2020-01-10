France: Tear gas fills Nantes streets as anti-govt protesters clash with police

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police used water hoses and tear gas as protesters hit Nantes on Thursday, in a demonstration against President Emmanuel Macron’s planned pension reforms.

Protesters were seen hurling projectiles at police, with one policeman seen being hurt by a rock and another one by a chair.

The reform reportedly entails the creation of one state retirement plan instead of over 40 individual ones currently existing in France. While the pension age will stay the same – 62 – those working until 64 are expected to get a full pension.

Video ID: 20200110-003

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200110-003

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly