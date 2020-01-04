France: Tear gas fired amid tense pension protests

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The ‘Yellow Vests’ continued their campaign by marching against planned pension reforms through the streets of Paris on Saturday.

Footage shows several thousand protesters marching with banners, lighting flares and throwing objects at riot police, as they taunted them, who responded by firing tear gas and charging at the demonstrators. A protester dressed like Jesus appeared to make them disperse in especially tense scenes.

The Yellow Vest protesters joined forces with trade unions in the afternoon who issued a call to protest.

On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to be assigned a full pension, triggering the anger of workers and trade unions. The reform will see many workers retire at 64 rather than the current 62 to earn their full pension. Talks between the government and unions are set to resume on January 7.

Video ID: 20200104-018

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200104-018

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly