-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Tear gas fired amid tense pension protests
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The ‘Yellow Vests’ continued their campaign by marching against planned pension reforms through the streets of Paris on Saturday.
Footage shows several thousand protesters marching with banners, lighting flares and throwing objects at riot police, as they taunted them, who responded by firing tear gas and charging at the demonstrators. A protester dressed like Jesus appeared to make them disperse in especially tense scenes.
The Yellow Vest protesters joined forces with trade unions in the afternoon who issued a call to protest.
On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to be assigned a full pension, triggering the anger of workers and trade unions. The reform will see many workers retire at 64 rather than the current 62 to earn their full pension. Talks between the government and unions are set to resume on January 7.
Video ID: 20200104-018
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200104-018
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly