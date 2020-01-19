France: Tear gas flies in Paris as “Yellow Vest” protest continues into night

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police deployed tear gas in the French capital city of Paris on Saturday as ‘Yellow Vest’ anti-government protesters returned to the streets.

Protesters holding signs and banners marched through the city centre, before police officers were deployed to disperse the crowds and arrest some of the demonstrators. Objects set ablaze can also be seen on footage.

Earlier in the day at least 32 demonstrators had been arrested by 3.45 pm local time (14.45 GMT).

A nation-wide strike against pension reforms which started in December – the largest to hit the country in years – breathed new life into the Yellow Vests movement, which has tens of thousands of protesters taking to the streets every Saturday since November 2018.

