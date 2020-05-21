France: The limits of Macron’s “above the fray” style of presidency

#Macron #parliament

“There’s a long tradition in #France that goes back to the Bonapartist idea of wanting to be above party, of wanting to link left and right. But it is very difficult to do. Because ultimately they are being pulled in different directions. De Gaulle wanted to be above party but he found himself leading a party. #Macron would like to be above party. It’s an almost impossible job for anyone including De Gaulle. By 1968, it wasn’t working so well for de Gaulle because you are so exposed and are the lightning conductor for all the frustrations and the problems the French have.”

Julian Jackson, professor of Modern French History and Head of the School of History, Queen Mary University of London, author of De Gaulle

“It’s really curious that the focus is only on the President. You don’t speak about the Parliament and the parliamentarians. I think this is really the problem in France. Yes, the President speaks to the people but normally, the representatives of the people are the parliamentarians. I think we know now a better cooperation between political groups and to show to our electors that there are real discussions in the parliament and that we are a force. The government has to discuss with us all.”

Sabine Thillaye, Ecologie Démocratie Solidarité MP for the 5th circonscription of Indre-et-Loire

Watch the full show : http://f24.my/6VAI.T

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en