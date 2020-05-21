-
France: The limits of Macron’s “above the fray” style of presidency - 30 mins ago
-
Time running out on track and trace, NHS leaders warn – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 56 mins ago
-
US: Thousands evacuated in Michigan after two dams fail - 3 hours ago
-
Bolsonaro touts hydroxychloroquine as Brazil virus crisis deepens - 4 hours ago
-
Actress Duarte resigns as Brazil culture secretary in latest blow to Bolsonaro cabinet - 4 hours ago
-
Anti-lockdown protesters in US state of Michigan hold ‘Operation Haircut’ - 4 hours ago
-
WHO reports most coronavirus cases in a day, sees steep rise in poor countries - 4 hours ago
-
Spain to extend lockdown to June 6 despite outcry from protesters and right-wing opposition - 5 hours ago
-
Self-Employment Tips in the Coronavirus World - 8 hours ago
-
Farm to fork: EU wants to slash pesticide use by 50% and boost organic farming - 11 hours ago
France: The limits of Macron’s “above the fray” style of presidency
#Macron #parliament
“There’s a long tradition in #France that goes back to the Bonapartist idea of wanting to be above party, of wanting to link left and right. But it is very difficult to do. Because ultimately they are being pulled in different directions. De Gaulle wanted to be above party but he found himself leading a party. #Macron would like to be above party. It’s an almost impossible job for anyone including De Gaulle. By 1968, it wasn’t working so well for de Gaulle because you are so exposed and are the lightning conductor for all the frustrations and the problems the French have.”
Julian Jackson, professor of Modern French History and Head of the School of History, Queen Mary University of London, author of De Gaulle
“It’s really curious that the focus is only on the President. You don’t speak about the Parliament and the parliamentarians. I think this is really the problem in France. Yes, the President speaks to the people but normally, the representatives of the people are the parliamentarians. I think we know now a better cooperation between political groups and to show to our electors that there are real discussions in the parliament and that we are a force. The government has to discuss with us all.”
Sabine Thillaye, Ecologie Démocratie Solidarité MP for the 5th circonscription of Indre-et-Loire
Watch the full show : http://f24.my/6VAI.T
Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN
…
Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en