France: Thosands protest against proposed bioethics bill in Paris

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands protested in Paris on Sunday, against Medically Assisted Procreation (MAP) and Gestation for Others (GPA), which are being debated in the framework of the bioethics bill.

Protesters, young and old came out in large numbers for the ‘Let’s March for Children’ demonstration, waving flags, banners and dancing to music.

Protesters decry the country’s current bioethics bill, which seeks to legalise medical assisted pregnancies for lesbians and single women.

“As we can see, little by little we are robotising ourselves and if we don’t stop this excess… why don’t people want to adopt children rather than go against the cycle of nature?,” said one protester Francois.

President of Manif pour tous, Ludovine Dutheil de La Rochere, which organised the march, said that “for the kids, for the respect of motherhood and fatherhood, for the respect of all human beings and future generations, it is imperative to withdraw this bioethical law.”

The La Manif pour Tous is the main collective of associations behind the largest demonstrations of opposition to the law opening marriage to same-sex couples in France.

Video ID: 20200120-009

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200120-009

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly