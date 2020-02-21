France: Thousands join Paris pension reform protest as debate continues in parliament

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands took to the streets of Paris on Thursday as trade unions called for renewed protests against French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension reforms, which are currently being debated in France’s National Assembly.

“There is nothing to negotiate, there is nothing to discuss about this pension reform. So for us it’s a total withdrawal of the reform, no negotiations,” said one of the protesters.

Footage shows protesters, joined by yellow vests, marching and chanting in Paris’s Montparnasse neighbourhood while also holding red flares.

The government’s pension reform bill began being debated in the National Assembly on Monday, with discussions set to last two weeks.

Video ID: 20200220-088

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200220-088

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly