France: Thousands march in Paris against pension reform for 43rd day
Union representatives estimate 250,000 people took to the streets of Paris to demonstrate against French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed pension plan for the 43rd day of strike and sixth nationwide, inter-union protest on Thursday.
Footage shows thousands of people marching with banners, flares and signs. A group of feminists could be seen performing a flash mob dance where at the end they take down a black raven symbolising American Investment management company BlackRock and stomp on it.
Members of different sectors took part in the protest, including rail workers, teachers, lawyers, workers of the chemical and energy industry. Groups of Yellow Vests also joined the rally in different parts of France.
Demonstrations were held in several cities, including Marseille, Toulouse, Lyon, Bordeaux, Nantes, Montpellier and Rennes.
The nationwide strike, which started in early December, is one of the biggest to hit the country in years and has been affecting rail, road and air transportation.
