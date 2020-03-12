-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Thousands of PSG fans rally outside stadium amid coronavirus closure
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters rallied outside Le Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday evening, as their team’s Champions League match against Dortmund was played without the fans due to coronavirus concerns.
According to reports, some 3,000 to 4,000 PSG supporters gathered outside the stadium waving flags, launching fireworks and flares.
Footage also shows PSG players celebrating their victory over Borussia Dortmund from the stadium’s balcony.
PSG defeated Dortmund 2-0 (3-2 aggregate).
Video ID: 20200312-005
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200312-005
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly