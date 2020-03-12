France: Thousands of PSG fans rally outside stadium amid coronavirus closure

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters rallied outside Le Parc des Princes in Paris on Wednesday evening, as their team’s Champions League match against Dortmund was played without the fans due to coronavirus concerns.

According to reports, some 3,000 to 4,000 PSG supporters gathered outside the stadium waving flags, launching fireworks and flares.

Footage also shows PSG players celebrating their victory over Borussia Dortmund from the stadium’s balcony.

PSG defeated Dortmund 2-0 (3-2 aggregate).

