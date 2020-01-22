France: Thousands oppose changes to assisted reproductive technology law

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands gathered in front of the Senate building in Paris, opposing an amendment to a bioethics law that would allow single women and lesbians to have access to medically assisted procreation, seeing it as a threat to fatherhood, Tuesday.

“It’s a movie and a book “The glory of my father” and considering that there’s no father anymore, the sperm is what is remaining, the glory of my sperm,” said one of the protesters, Bruno.

The French Senate wil debate the bill until February 4th, after it had been handed over to by the National Assembly that had passed it earlier in October 2019.

Video ID: 20200122-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200122-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly