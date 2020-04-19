Share
0 0 0 0

France to boost coronavirus testing capacity

2 hours ago

A growing number of private clinics and laboratories in France are offering coronavirus tests, but public hospitals are a long way from offering widespread screening.
That could delay government plans to loosen the lockdown in the middle of next month.
Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #France #Coronavirus

Leave a Comment