France to boost coronavirus testing capacity

A growing number of private clinics and laboratories in France are offering coronavirus tests, but public hospitals are a long way from offering widespread screening.

That could delay government plans to loosen the lockdown in the middle of next month.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports.

