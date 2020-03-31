France to rapidly ramp up production of face masks and respirators, Macron says

France plans to quickly ramp up domestic production of face masks and respirators to respond to urgent needs of hospitals and caregivers during the coronavirus epidemic, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

