France to reopen schools, ‘too early’ the scientific council says as parents hesitate

As the French government decided to open schools with the loosing of coronavirus lockdown measures, many qualify it as controversial: officials say it is necessary for students falling behind, but the country’s scientific advisory council thinks it is ‘too early’. Although some parents could feel relieved by the move, some have already decided not to send their children back to school, judging it dangerous. Headmasters are also unhappy.

