France to reveal plans on how Covid-19 lockdown will be eased

2 hours ago

France will on Tuesday reveal how it plans on May 11 to lift its six-week-old lockdown to combat the coronavirus, with cafes set to stay shut but schools controversially being allowed to reopen.

