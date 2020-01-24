-
France: Torchlit procession protests pension reforms in Paris
Thousands of protesters joined a torchlit demonstration opposing pension reform in Paris on Thursday.
Protesters carried banners rejecting the reforms, such as “Macron! Withdraw your project! Save and improve our pensions!” and “The city of Paris, don’t beat in.”
The protest, which was organised by France’s General Confederation of Labour (CGT) and held at the Place de la République, is part of ongoing strikes against the government’s proposed pension reform.
French President Emmanuel Macron has refused to back down in the dispute with trade unions.
