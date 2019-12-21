Share
France transport strikes threaten to sow chaos during holiday travel season

40 mins ago

Continuing transport strikes over pension reforms in France are threatening to disrupt the busy holiday travel season as thousands flock to see friends and family for the end-of-year festivities.

