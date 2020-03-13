-
France: Trial of doctor accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of children begins
Courtroom proceedings against retired surgeon Joel Le Scouarnec, who is accused of abusing as many as 349 children, commenced in Saintes on Friday morning.
Footage taken from inside the courtroom shows several of the victims, reporters and others attending the trail.
Those who brought charges against the man include two nieces and a former patient, as well as a next-door neighbour who first reported him in 2017.
Investigations have since amassed a large pool of evidence against the doctor, including hundreds of thousands of images of child pornography and notebooks and diaries that kept an extensive record of his crimes.
The man had previously been formally charged and sentenced with possession of child pornography in 2005, and the ongoing trial is said to be one of the worst cases of child sexual assault in the nation’s history.
