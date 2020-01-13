France: Trial of priest charged with abusing boys delayed by lawyers” strike

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A former French priest accused of sexually abusing 75 minors appeared at a Lyon court house on Monday, but a strike by lawyers delayed the proceedings until Tuesday.

Footage filmed on Monday shows the lawyers protesting inside the court over French President Emmanuel Macron’s planned reform of the pension system. Father Bernard Preynat could also be seen entering the courtroom where he was told the trial would be delayed.

Preynat went on trial on charges of sexually assaulting 10 boy scouts between 1986 and 1991, but he is also accused of abusing dozens of boys in the 1970s and 1980s, in cases which are now considered too old to be brought to trial.

The priest, who has admitted the abuses, was defrocked by France’s Catholic Church in July 2019, after an internal investigation found he had committed ‘criminal acts of sexual character against minors under 16.’

