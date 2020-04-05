France: Two dead, several injured after knife attack in Romans-sur-Isere

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least two people were killed, and several more injured, in a knife attack in Romans-sur-Isere, in south-eastern France, on Saturday.

According to reports, the attacker struck in multiple locations in the city centre, assaulting people seemingly at random in the street, in a tobacconists, in a butcher’s shop, and in a supermarket, before being apprehended by the police outside a bakery.

Footage shows police in the street outside the butcher’s shop, where the assailant, who reportedly told officers he was from Sudan, acquired a second knife in the course of his attack.

Investigations are underway, with the motive for the attack not yet clear according to the police.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner is set to visit the crime scene later in the day.

