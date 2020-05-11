France under lockdown: Love in the time of coronavirus and getting back to school

French is known as the language of love, Paris as the city of romance… but how have those things been affected by the coronavirus lockdown? Genie Godula and Florence Villeminot explore love and dating in confinement in this edition of French Connections, as well as some of the changes to expect after lockdown rules are eased. When and how are children going to start going back to school? And what’s going to happen to the baccalaureate, France’s infamous end-of-high-school exam?

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en