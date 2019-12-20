France: Unions hit Paris in pension reform protest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds marched from Gare de Lyon to Gare de l’Est in response to the planned pension reform, in Paris on Thursday.

Footage shows large swaths of crowds gathered with banners and signs with transport services suffering severe disruption in 15 days of strikes. The protests were sparked by French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise the retirement age to 64. Local media reported that unions planned to continue to strike as late as January 9.

One retired man, Thierry, argued that the whole protest is not against the reform only: “the government is now centering the debate around the pivotal retirement age when it is not our main demand. Then the government can say, ‘you see, finally we removed the pivotal age, we listened to you, you got what you wanted; now you can be happy.’ But no, we won’t be happy at all.”

