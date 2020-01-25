-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: Unions stage “Black Friday” protest as govt unveils pension reform
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Protesters responded in large numbers to a call by labour unions to stage a ‘Black Friday’ protest against the pension reform law in Paris on Friday.
The demonstration came as the bill was officially presented to President Macron to allow Parliament to begin debating the overhaul next month. The law is expected to pass as Macron’s party has a strong majority.
On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to earn a full pension, triggering the anger among workers and trade unions.
Video ID: 20200124-062
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200124-062
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly