France: Unions stage “Black Friday” protest as govt unveils pension reform

Protesters responded in large numbers to a call by labour unions to stage a ‘Black Friday’ protest against the pension reform law in Paris on Friday.

The demonstration came as the bill was officially presented to President Macron to allow Parliament to begin debating the overhaul next month. The law is expected to pass as Macron’s party has a strong majority.

On December 11, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a two-year-extension of the working period necessary to earn a full pension, triggering the anger among workers and trade unions.

