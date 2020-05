France unveils ‘massive’ 18 billion-euro aid plan for tourism sector hit by Covid-19 crisis

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced a “Marshall” plan for the tourism sector of up to €18 billion euros to save the industry, hardly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Tourism is “a national priority”, Philippe said, as the sector represents 7% of the country’s GDP and 2 million jobs.

