France unveils security net to help most vulnerable people and businesses

The coronavirus outbreak has put many of France’s poorest households in a precarious position. In response to the crisis, the French government says around 4 million families with children under 18 will receive a one-off payment from the state, while individuals who receive state benefits will also be given a payment of around 150 euros. Criteria for loans guaranteed by the state has been loosened, and some businesses in receivership could now also be eligible.

