France: Violent video of arrest of nurse sparks outrage
The violent arrest of a nurse at a protest in Paris is causing outrage across France.
Riot police were filmed removing the woman from a crowd of demonstrating health workers who were demanding better pay for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
At one point, officers dragged the 50-year-old woman by her hair.
But police say she was arrested for throwing objects.
Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.
