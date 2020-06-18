France: Violent video of arrest of nurse sparks outrage

The violent arrest of a nurse at a protest in Paris is causing outrage across France.

Riot police were filmed removing the woman from a crowd of demonstrating health workers who were demanding better pay for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

At one point, officers dragged the 50-year-old woman by her hair.

But police say she was arrested for throwing objects.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.

