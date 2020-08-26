-
USA: Hundreds of structures damaged as firefighters contain San Jose wildfires to 1,000 acres - 13 mins ago
Iran: IAEA chief Grossi discusses cooperation with Iranian FM Zarif in Tehran - 23 mins ago
USA: Man nurses severe arm injury in aftermath of Kenosha shooting *GRAPHIC* - 29 mins ago
LIVE: German government holds press conference in Berlin - 52 mins ago
Tiger steals fishermen’s bucket during surprise encounter in Russian countryside - about 1 hour ago
‘Reconstruction Games’ – Olympics in Japan helping to transform region - about 1 hour ago
Turkey and Greece at odds over rights to offshore energy - about 1 hour ago
France voices outrage over Navalny ‘poisoning’ - about 1 hour ago
Mexico outbreak: Alarming mortality rates among health workers - about 1 hour ago
LIVE: Lavrov and Azerbaijani FM Bayramov hold press conference in Moscow - about 1 hour ago
France voices outrage over Navalny ‘poisoning’
France has expressed its deep concern over allegations Alexei Navalny was deliberately poisoned. The Russian opposition remains in a Berlin hospital after falling ill on a flight. The Kremlin has brushed off the allegations and continues to play down the seriousness of the poisoning.
