France: Volunteers take over McDonald”s as supply hub for struggling residents

A group of volunteers has taken over a former McDonald’s location to serve as a hub to distribute food supplies to struggling residents of Marseille, as seen in footage from Thursday.

Footage shows the group stocking shelves in the restaurant and loading cars to bring to other locations in the city.

“Here in Marseille and in France generally, but in this neighbourhood of Marseille, the state is non-existent. The public institutions have almost completely disappeared,” said the volunteer who is leading the operation.

The group reportedly asked permission from the CEO of McDonald’s in France, Nawfal Trabelsi, to use the location. “McDonald’s lawyers were in favour. They discussed it with the company’s central administration which refused,” the volunteer said.

Despite not having permission, the volunteers forged ahead due to the dire circumstances.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently announced an extension of the country’s lockdown until at least May 11, with the timeline for the official end of the restrictions and return to normal life still uncertain.

France has had over 130,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with more than 17,000 people who died with the disease as of Thursday.

