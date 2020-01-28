France warns Pentagon against cutting US troops from West Africa

France’s defence minister warns the Pentagon that withdrawing US troops from West Africa would “severely limit” counter-terrorism operations in the Sahel region. Meanwhile, Burkina Faso has seen a spike in attacks in recent years. We hear from some villagers forced from their homes earlier this month. And Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza steps back from power as his party chooses his successor.

