France: ‘We can probably start evaluating the impact of the quarantine by the end of the week’

‘The delay before serious symptoms emerge can be around 15 days, up to 17 or 18 days, which is roughly the same amount of time since the quarantine began. As I’ve said several times already, we can probably start evaluating the impact of the quarantine by the end of the week or on the weekend, where the effect on hospital admissions and intensive care will begin to appear’, France’s director general of health Jérôme Salomon said on April 2.

