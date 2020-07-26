France: “We must change constitution” – “Yellow Vests” hold anti-govt demo in Paris

-
Hundreds of ‘Yellow Vest’ protesters took to the streets of Paris on Saturday in an anti-government demonstration.
The protesters were seen marching from the Place de l’Europe to the Esplanade de la Defense, holding flags and banners and chanting slogans, while police were seen observing the demonstration.
“We no longer want a president who alone have the say on war or peace,” said protester Andreu, who added, “we must change the constitution,” and stressed is that the demonstrators want the people to be able to make decisions.
Another protester named Beatrice demanded the increase of the minimum wage and accused the government of not fulfilling its promises in this regard.
The ‘Yellow Vests’ movement began as a grassroots citizen protest in November 2018 and quickly spread across mainland France with people demanding economic justice.
Video ID: 20200725-051
