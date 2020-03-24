-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France: World famous saxophonist Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The Afro-Jazz pioneer Manu Dibango died from complications related to the coronavirus, in Paris, on Tuesday, at the age of 86.
Footage shows the hospital in Melun, south of Paris, where Dibango died.
“Papy Groove”, as he was known, developed a musical style fusing jazz, funk, and traditional Cameroonian music to become one of the most influential musicians in the world.
The Cameroon-born saxophonist’s most famous single “Soul Makossa”, released in 1972, became an international hit covered by groups around the world.
Manu Dibango’s, whose illness became known a week ago, is among the first prominent artists to die from COVID-19, the disease caused by new strain of coronavirus. Nearly 20,000 people are confirmed to have the disease in France, where 860 people have died so far.
Video ID: 20200324-040
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200324-040
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly