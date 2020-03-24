France: World famous saxophonist Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Afro-Jazz pioneer Manu Dibango died from complications related to the coronavirus, in Paris, on Tuesday, at the age of 86.

Footage shows the hospital in Melun, south of Paris, where Dibango died.

“Papy Groove”, as he was known, developed a musical style fusing jazz, funk, and traditional Cameroonian music to become one of the most influential musicians in the world.

The Cameroon-born saxophonist’s most famous single “Soul Makossa”, released in 1972, became an international hit covered by groups around the world.

Manu Dibango’s, whose illness became known a week ago, is among the first prominent artists to die from COVID-19, the disease caused by new strain of coronavirus. Nearly 20,000 people are confirmed to have the disease in France, where 860 people have died so far.

