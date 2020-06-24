-
Southern Mexico hit by powerful earthquake | DW News - 17 hours ago
-
Malawi votes in presidential re-run - 17 hours ago
-
Coronavirus live: UK health leaders warn of ‘real risk’ of second wave - 18 hours ago
-
France: XR activists rally in front of Interior Ministry in Paris - 18 hours ago
-
Russia: Military equipment arrives in central Moscow ahead of V-Day parade - 18 hours ago
-
USA: Trump vows to stop “left-wing mob” from toppling statues with 10-year prison sentences - 18 hours ago
-
Arab League calls for Libya ceasefire, peace talks - 18 hours ago
-
Fauci warns US on coronavirus as cases surge - 19 hours ago
-
UK must prepare for second virus wave, health leaders – Covid-19 Top stories this morning – BBC - 20 hours ago
-
USA: Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting four women - 21 hours ago
France: XR activists rally in front of Interior Ministry in Paris
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists staged a protest in front of the French Interior Ministry in Paris on Tuesday.
Activists poured fake blood in front of the Ministry’s entrance. Activists also tied themselves up with bicycle locks and refused to move until police had to intervene.
At least two individuals climbed the entrance gates of the ministry, located a stone’s throw from the Elysee Palace, and chained themselves to it after having unrolled a red banner with the inscription “Less LBD (Launcher Ball defence), more turnips.”
15 people were arrested, including four for damage and 11 for being tied with bicycle locks to the gates of the ministry and to large chains linked to studs on Place Beauvau.
Video ID: 20200624-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200624-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly