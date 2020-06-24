France: XR activists rally in front of Interior Ministry in Paris

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists staged a protest in front of the French Interior Ministry in Paris on Tuesday.

Activists poured fake blood in front of the Ministry’s entrance. Activists also tied themselves up with bicycle locks and refused to move until police had to intervene.

At least two individuals climbed the entrance gates of the ministry, located a stone’s throw from the Elysee Palace, and chained themselves to it after having unrolled a red banner with the inscription “Less LBD (Launcher Ball defence), more turnips.”

15 people were arrested, including four for damage and 11 for being tied with bicycle locks to the gates of the ministry and to large chains linked to studs on Place Beauvau.

