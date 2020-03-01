France: Yellow Vests flood Paris streets demanding change of govt. policies

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Anti-government protesters took to the streets of Paris in a new round of Yellow Vest demonstrations on Saturday.

Footage shows protesters singing as they marched holding signs against French President Emmanuel Macron’s policies.

“We see more and more people are in a precarious situation, we see more and more people who sleep on the streets, so all is said, we must change this policy which gives so much value to money and neglects social issues,” Jean-Claude, a Yellow Vest protester, said.

Daniel, another Yellow Vest protester, added: “Currently, the government will do nothing for us, it will not back down, they have a roadmap and they will achieve [its goals], that is to say that they have objectives and like good little soldiers they will apply the policy that some asked them to do.”

The Yellow Vest movement has been demonstrating against the status quo every Saturday since November 2018. A nationwide strike against pension reforms, one of the largest in French history, which started in December 2019 breathed new life into the movement.

Video ID: 20200229-055

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200229-055

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly