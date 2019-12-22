-
France: Yellow Vests hold birthday demo for Macron
A group of Yellow Vests celebrated in their way the 42nd birthday of French President Emmanuel Macron, by taking over the courtyard of the Louvre and staging a protest, in Paris on Saturday.
Footage shows protesters wearing masks with Macron’s face, with one activist holding a speech and attacking Macron’s policies. Police forces could also be seen patrolling the area, as they asked protesters to show their identity documents.
The Yellow Vests protesters, who have been holding weekly rallies against Macron across the country since November 2018, have vowed to join the union-led demonstrations.
