France’s art of the protest: the Louvre falls victim to pension reform strike

4 hours ago

Industrial action over planned pension reforms is in its 44th day here in France. Workers forced the closure of the world’s most visited museum, the Louvre. Some voiced their frustration – and one critic has become the focus of attention on social media. Plus, Eminem ignites controversy with a new song referencing the Manchester bombing that killed 22 people. 

