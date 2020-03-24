Share
0 0 0 0

France’s coronavirus death toll rises by 186 in a day, lockdown measures tightened, says PM Philippe

37 mins ago

French health authorities reported 186 new deaths from coronavirus on Monday, taking the total to 860 in a sharp 28 percent toll rise as Prime Minister Édouard Philippe warned the country’s strict lockdown measures could tighten and last weeks.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment