France’s coronavirus-related deaths surge

In France, the number of deaths due to coronavirus have increased rapidly in the last three days.

As grim new records continue to be set, residents grow more desperate for tests and any potential treatment.

Medical experts there know the need is urgent, but they are warning that safety has to come first.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Angouleme in France.

