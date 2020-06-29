France’s ‘green wave’: Green parties sweep local elections winning Lyon, Bordeaux & Strasbourg

There has been a green wave across France as voters propelled environmentalist parties into office at the delayed local elections.

Projections based on early counts show the Green Party and Europe Ecology are poised to take control of the key cities of Lyon, Bordeaux and Strasbourg. The Socialist incumbent Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, secured another term by cutting a deal with green parties. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron’s party – La Republique En Marche – suffered heavy defeats.

