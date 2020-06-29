-
Infections spike in the US +++ Walk-through testing center at Frankfurt Airport | Coronavirus Update - 7 hours ago
Multiple deaths after terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi | DW News - 8 hours ago
River clean up: French volunteers dive below the Rhône river to remove rubbish - 9 hours ago
West Bank warning: Hamas says annexation would be “declaration of war” - 9 hours ago
Poland election: Second round to go ahead after frontrunners fail to win majority - 10 hours ago
Cases pass 10 million: Global death toll tops half a million, outbreak grows in Americas - 10 hours ago
Poland presidential election: Duda heading for run-off against Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski - 10 hours ago
Revealed: Draft list of countries that will be allowed to enter EU when borders open - 10 hours ago
France’s Greens make gains, Macron loses ground in low-turnout local elections - 10 hours ago
France’s ‘green wave’: Green parties sweep local elections winning Lyon, Bordeaux & Strasbourg
There has been a green wave across France as voters propelled environmentalist parties into office at the delayed local elections.
Projections based on early counts show the Green Party and Europe Ecology are poised to take control of the key cities of Lyon, Bordeaux and Strasbourg. The Socialist incumbent Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, secured another term by cutting a deal with green parties. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron’s party – La Republique En Marche – suffered heavy defeats.
