France’s gvt to ease Covid-19 lockdown measures but ‘not a lot is being relaxed’

31 mins ago

French government unveiled details as it is to ease coronavirus lockdown measures, including public transportation, the wearing of masks and labour conditions. But “not a lot is being relaxed”, FRANCE 24’s French politics editor Marc Perelman analyses.

