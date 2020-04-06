-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
France’s Loire Valley sees steep tourism decline amid coronavirus pandemic
The grounds of Chambord Castle, part of the UNESCO World Heritage site in France’s Loire Valley, are empty of visitors. Only essential staff are present to maintain the castle during the country’s coronavirus lockdown. The steep drop in tourism hasn’t just hit the valley’s largest attractions: One local proprietor of holiday homes told FRANCE 24 that all of his reservations for the next month have been cancelled. Eighty percent of his lodgings were booked at this time last year. “This isn’t a drop in business: it’s business disappearing,” he said.
