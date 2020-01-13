France’s Macron, G5 Sahel presidents set to meet in Pau

Five African presidents will meet their French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday to decide on the future of French military presence in the Sahel region.

After the death of 13 French soldiers in Mali in November and an even heavier recent toll of African troops, Macron has asked the presidents of Chad, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to clarify whether they still want help from France to fight armed groups.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Paris.

